Booker T Says “Everything Had To Be Politically Correct” When He Was Doing WWE Main Roster Commentary

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Van Vliet brought up how Booker appears to be having more fun in WWE NXT as a commentator than on the main roster. Here was Booker’s response:

“I think that’s the difference. When I was on RAW, when I was on Smackdown, everything had to be politically correct. Of course I had something [or someone] in my ear. [laughs] Sometimes you couldn’t be yourself and I find myself at NXT being like I am here at Reality Of Wrestling, throwing my clipboard but then I’m having fun at the same time. With NXT, I can go out there and be serious, but then I can talk about how to [become] hotter than Scotty, shucky ducky quack quack. It’s just all about having balance and trying to think about one thing first and foremost, and that’s the young guys, the talent, trying to put a spotlight on those guys and hopefully give them the rub.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Skylar Russell for the transcription)