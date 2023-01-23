Booker T Says He Will Not Attend WWE RAW XXX, Despite Prior Plans to Celebrate With Ric Flair

According to PWInsider.com, Booker T is one of the names scheduled to appear at WWE RAW 30 tonight in Philadelphia. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson was not the only one to say this, as Ric Flair was also expecting Booker to appear tonight.

So, while the initial report appeared to be correct at the time, it appears that plans have changed.

Booker T stated on the most recent “Hall of Fame” podcast that he would not be appearing on the show:

“I’m right here at home,” Booker said. “Unless they’re going to send a jet to pick me up and get me there quick, I will not be at RAW XXX tonight. I got NXT tomorrow and I definitely have to be prepared for that. We got the Rumble on Saturday and I’m ready for the kickoff show. I have a lot of stuff going on. I wish I could be at RAW XXX tonight.”

Booker mentioned Ric Flair’s return to WWE tonight for the anniversary show. Booker stated:

“My man is going to be there. My man, Ric Flair is going to be there. We already had made plans. Me and Ric was going to meet at the bar last night and the party was going to be on, but I can’t make it. I’m not going to be there. That’s some bad information. I don’t know where my man got his information from, but that is some bad information. I won’t be at RAW XXX. This is the first time I’ve missed one of the anniversary shows in quite some time actually.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)