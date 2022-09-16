Booker T Says He Would Wrestle One More Match Against Edge at WWE WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his thoughts on a number of the most significant wrestling news stories that have occurred this week. Booker shared his thoughts on Sheamus, who competed against Gunther at Clash at the Castle and had a five-star match:

“I think Sheamus is gonna be a Hall of Famer. Sheamus is one of the guys that has always been in my fave 5. He’s always been one of my guys. I think very, very highly of Sheamus. He’s a worker. He’s not one of those guys that’s just looking to be the guy that is at the top of the card. He’s a soldier. Soldiers normally find their way to the top of the card just for that reason alone.”

When asked whether he believes the change in the NXT colors is simply a color change or a change in philosophy, Booker responded:

“I think it’s gonna be both. I think the philosophy has already you know, people feeling the change in WWE. I mean, you hear the rumblings. I’ve even heard SmackDown feels like the old NXT now. You got to know how to make guys want to come and be on your team. That’s one thing about WWE forever for years that if you were a pro wrestler, you wanted to go there. That was the ultimate goal was to get to WWE and AEW has come along and it definitely got a lot of young guys now thinking, man I might want to go to AEW, but the goal is to always have these young guys thinking that the WWE is the the ultimate spot if you want to be in this business and rise to that level to where you’re going to be seen around the world, and you’re going to be what the logo says, World Wrestling Entertainment. You’re gonna go around the world and see it. I think that’s what they’re striving for again is trying to make young people gravitate to that logo.”

Regarding the question of whether or not he would return for one more match if he was asked to compete at WrestleMania against Edge or another competitor:

“If they were to ask me to do a Wrestlemania match with Edge, of course I would do it. I don’t think there’s anything on their radar or anything like that. I don’t have any itch to scratch as far as getting back in the ring or anything. But you know me guys. I’m all about that paper, baby. You know, that WrestleMania check was always good. Always good. You know, so, I would love to step back in the ring if the situation was right. I heard Baron Corbin calling me out. You know, Sami Zayn is out there doing some stuff. There are certain guys I would love to do some stuff with, but they better be able to take care of me more than anything.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)