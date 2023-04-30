Booker T Says He Wouldn’t Have Been World Champion If He Joined The nWo

According to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T would never have become a World Champion if he had agreed to join the nWo.

The nWo was founded in the late 1990s by Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall, and grew to include dozens of wrestlers.

Booker explained on the latest episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast that if he had joined the faction, he would have been lost in the shuffle.

He stated, “I don’t think I would have ever been a world champion [had I joined the nWo]. I wouldn’t have achieved that status if I was part of that group. I thought being a solo act was my route to get to the next level, going out and performing at the highest level and being more focused than anything.”

Booker T also revealed that he was “the only man to have turned down the membership.”

While Booker did join WWE’s revamped version of the nWo in 2002, the two-time Hall of Famer stated that this “wasn’t really nWo.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:

