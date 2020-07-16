Booker T Says Mandy Rose Reminds Him Of Trish Stratus, Gives Her High Praise

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on Mandy Rose and her future with WWE, comparisons to Trish Stratus, and more, during the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On how Mandy Rose has all the talent in the world: “One person that comes to mind is Mandy Rose. Mandy Rose, seems like she’s got all the talent in the world, seems like she can put herself in that position to be one of those, the five, let’s call them the five, and literally do something.”

On how the Otis storyline may have slowed down her trajectory: “That may have slowed everything down, as far as her trajectory, as far as the work side, going out there, the performance side, really getting off into what does the playbook actually mean.”

On how Mandy reminds him of Trish Stratus: “I kind of compare her to Trish Stratus. Trish was not just a beautiful girl, OK? She had all of that part sowed up, but the other side, Trish Stratus, she did not mind going out and getting into a fight. She did not mind stepping up her wrestling game, her performance game, and that’s what I remember about Trish, more than her beauty, and I think that’s where we gonna have to see a little bit more of Mandy Rose.”

On how she could learn from Charlotte Flair: “Of course she’s beautiful, that part is always gonna be there, but she’s gonna have to show the world how good a performer she is and I compare a lot of the women to Charlotte Flair because Charlotte, she looks good, she looks great, but when she goes out and performs, she makes you believe it’s a real contest going on. I think that’s where Mandy perhaps needs to study more and literally align herself more with.”

(h/t 411mania)