Booker T Says Steve Austin Could Take On The Undertaker’s WWE Role

Booker T discussed Steve Austin’s future with WWE during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion believes Steve Austin can be the new Undertaker as a legend who makes special appearances at big WWE events including WrestleMania following his bout with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

“I wouldn’t say he’s a WrestleMania guy or anything like that. Star power is everything. Saudi Arabia, to have Stone Cold Steve Austin on that card – boom, I’m sure the people over there would love it. To see Austin in Cardiff, Wales, that would be awesome because those guys out there haven’t seen him in such a long time. To see Stone Cold Steve Austin live, up close and in person, that would just be a moment for those guys, just to see Steve Austin – forget about him in the ring.”

“I see Steve as maybe the new Undertaker. The guy that shows up, pop the crowd, give the crowd that moment that they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives – and, me personally, that’s a damn good position to be in.”