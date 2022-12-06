Booker T Says Wheeler Yuta Being Put in a Faction Will Not Help Him Get Over

Booker T had a lot to say on the most recent “Hall Of Fame” podcast about some of the biggest wrestling stories of the past week, including the aftermath of William Regal’s departure from AEW and how it affects Blackpool Combat Club. Booker T stated that Wheeler Yuta’s placement in a faction will not help him prevail.

“I don’t care what faction it was, Wheeler Yuta wasn’t gonna get a rub. It could have been the Four Horseman. It could have been the NWO. Not that he’s not talent. Not that he’s not a good worker. If this guy gets over, if he ever gets over, it’s gonna be because of him.”

“How many guys over there are in groups? You don’t need a reason why you put a guy in a group over there. You just put them in a group. Are there any great factions we’re creating? He didn’t fit in a group like that. No knock to Wheeler Yuta, but a lot of people don’t even know who Wheeler Yuta is and putting somebody that don’t nobody knows in a faction is not going to help that faction at all.”

Booker was asked what he thought of Randy Orton and Batista being placed in Evolution when at the time nobody knew who they were:

“If I get a guy that looks like Randy coming into my faction, I’m gonna welcome him. If I got a guy like Batista, looking like Batista looked back then, come on in. We’re not talking about Wheeler Yuta. Okay, let’s just get that straight. What I’m saying is, a lot of guys these days, you know, they’re not even thinking about if they pass the smell test or not. They just want to, you know, take the test. I mean, come on, you know, just because you thought about being a lawyer, don’t think you can pass the bar. That’s what I’m saying. A lot of these guys don’t pass the bar.”

“A lot of guys these days going out there, and just say for instance, you know, the guy that’s 160 pounds, beating up the guy that’s 350 pounds alla Adam Cole vs Keith Lee. That’s what I mean. Just because a guy goes out and beats Keith Lee on multiple occasions doesn’t make me believe that he could ever beat Keith Lee in a real competition, a wrestling competition, a fight. That’s what I mean. These days, these promoters, they don’t care if they pass the smell test or not. They just want to see somebody go out there and play games and take this business and turn it upside down and in and out. That’s what they want to do with it. Me, personally, I don’t buy into that sentiment right there. I just don’t. I think guys should still look the part if they’re going to be playing the parts.”

