Booker T Says Will Ospreay Should Come To The United States

Booker T has a high opinion of Will Ospreay.

The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke on the latest installment of his “Hall of Fame” podcast about the decorated international pro wrestling star and how he feels he could show him a thing or two that could make him even better.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On Will Ospreay’s impressive streak of five-star matches and how despite that track record, he could still use some coaching: “I could see that. I could see that from the person that’s rating it. That’s no knock to Will Ospreay. Lot of times, people rate something higher because they like that…. I watch boxing all the time, and so many times, I’ve seen the winner lose so many times. So I’m like, it’s not that the the guy that won was better. It’s because the guy they wanted to win, they liked him more. That’s all it is. So I get that when I see Will Ospreay and someone who’s rating the matches likes that kind of stuff. A lot of flips, a lot of back and forth, a lot of ‘This is awesome’ chants. I get that, 100%. But for me, the worker, I know what it takes to go out there and get over and make some big money.”

On how he would love for Ospreay to come to the United States so he could work with him, noting he could be a major player in the U.S. market: “I’ll tell you right now, if Will Ospreay came to the United States, I’d love to work with that kid because, I think he could, I don’t know, he’s probably making big money right now, but I just think, over here in the states, I think he could really be a big star. I would love to work with that kid and really show him the detail [and] the art of Shakespeare. What’s crazy is, I’ve had this conversation with Will Ospreay, and I’m not saying anything that this kid, perhaps his mind would not be open to wanting to try.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.