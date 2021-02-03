Booker T Says WWE Has Signed One Of His Trainees

It’s now official that WWE has signed indie star AQA (Angela Quentina Arnold). The up & coming wrestler from Alabama was discovered at a Fantasy Camp ran by the Reality of Wrestling promotion in Houston, Texas, which is owned and operated by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. He recently spoke with Jim Varsallone of The Miami Herald and confirmed that AQA has been signed by WWE.

“I love still being a part of the company [WWE], watching the growth, watching the young guys do their thing,” Booker said (H/T to POST Wrestling). “Still being relevant, in a sense, giving back. With my school, one of my students, AQA, Angela, she just got signed with WWE.”

It was recently reported by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AQA had been signed to be a member of the next WWE Performance Center Class, which should be announced soon. That class will also likely include Japanese women’s star Saree and former EVOLVE star Anthony Henry, among others. Three recent WWE NXT hires are also considered to be in that class – Cora Jade (fka Elayna Black), Zoey Stark (fka Lacey Ryan), and Gigi Dolin (fka Priscilla Kelly). Those three wrestlers recently made their debuts for the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

AQA is a two-time ROH Diamonds Division Champion. She has also wrestled for RISE and SHIMMER. The Impact Wrestling – ROW “Deep Impact” event in July 2019 saw AQA compete in a Fatal 4 Way with Hyan, Su Yung and winner Tessa Blanchard. She went into that match with the Diamonds Division Title and had a post-match staredown with Blanchard. Below are clips from some of AQA’s matches with Indi Hartwell, Thunder Rosa, Kylie Rae, and Hyan. AQA also appeared with Jason Bristol of KHOU 11 News in Houston for his “The Drive” segment in June 2019, which can also be seen below.