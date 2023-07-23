Booker T Says WWE Should Turn The Street Profits Heel

Can you imagine the fun-loving duo known as The Street Profits turning heel?

Booker T can.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT commentator spoke on a recent installment of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast about how he feels WWE should turn The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins heel.

“Yeah, man. If anybody needs to turn heel, The Street Profits,” he said. “Turn heel, man.”

He added, “We got something, man. We got a bowl of gumbo cooking, Louisiana style. Do you know what I’m saying? Yeah. I could see that working out just fine. The new Hurt Club. Hurt Business 2.0.”

Check out more from this episode of Booker T’s “Hall Of Fame” podcast via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.