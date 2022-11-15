Booker T Segment Added to This Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up

Carmelo Hayes vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee’s contract signing will be hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Hayes vs. Lee will air on NXT on November 22, but Booker will host the contract signing tomorrow night.

“Booker T will host a couple members of his ‘Fav Five’ for an NXT North American Championship Match contract signing this Tuesday on NXT. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams headed back to the barbershop last week and had some choice words for the new North American Champion. Wes Lee isn’t stepping back from the spotlight and is welcoming the challenge from the former ‘A Champion.’ What will happen when the dotted line gets signed this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network?,” WWE wrote in the segment’s official preview.

Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow’s NXT on the USA Network:

* Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid)

* Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan, Sanga) will return to in-ring action

* WWE Hall of Famer Booker T hosts contract signing for November 22 match between NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes

* JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defends against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker defends against Von Wagner

* WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appears to issue a statement on NXT Deadline