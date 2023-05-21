Booker T Shares His Opinion On What’s Held Bray Wyatt Back

Booker T discussed Bray Wyatt and the storyline surrounding his return to WWE at Extreme Rules last year on the most recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

Booker T claims that Wyatt has failed to deliver ring performances that would advance his play and make the audience more invested in his stories.

Highlights from the podcast are included below:

On the need for a satisfying match conclusion to the Wyatt stories:

“This Firefly Funhouse thing and the magic, you can only take it so far. The fans are looking to see a good match. That’s what this business has been predicated on since day one, storylines is always been great, but the payoffs.”

On what Wyatt is lacking to achieve significant success:

“I think that’s the problem that Bray Wyatt has had, being that magical creature and not being able to go out there and, I wouldn’t even call them five-star matches or anything like that, but just really good matches. I think that’s what’s held Bray Wyatt back more than anything.”

On the need for better in-ring action from Wyatt:

“I think he’s worked some good enough guys to go out and have some memorable matches to where you go, not only is he one dimensional, two dimensional, oh man, this guy is three dimensional, he takes you everywhere. I think that’s what’s missing with Bray.”

