Booker T Shares His Thoughts On Recent AEW Releases

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently appeared on an episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast. He discussed several topics, including recent AEW releases.

Booker T said, “We need to talk about Miro. We need to talk about Ricky Starks. We need to talk about Malakai Black, who made his journey over to AEW as well as Miro making his journey over to AEW from WWE. There again, sometimes the grass is not so greener on the other side. Sometimes guys just aren’t made for that system.”

On his own experience:

“The reason I say that is because I remember when I left WWE. And I was off for a while, TNA called and I went and did some work. When I went there — nothing against TNA back then, it was a great company. But after working for WWE for 15, 18 years, it was a hard adjustment. It really was a hard adjustment. You’re used to being in that system where everything is done from a professional perspective all the way across the board. I’m talking from travel to catering to in-ring, business purposes, whatever. Everything’s done a certain way. And when I went to TNA, I was like — I had to do a lot of the work myself. I would go to towns and from an advertising perspective and go to the McDonalds down the street, and no one knew we were there. I was like, ‘Oh man, come on. What’s going on here?’ I’d be going through the airport and somebody would see me and say, ‘Hey Booker T, what’s going on?’ They said, ‘Man, I thought you retired? Where have you been?’ It’s like, ‘What are you talking about? I’ve been on television this whole time. I’m on Spike TV.’ No diss, that’s what I’m talking about. I’m talking about this from a personal perspective. I’ve been in it. That’s what I’m talking about. So it’s kind of hard making that little bit of adjustment right there.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

