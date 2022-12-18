Booker T Shoots Down Idea of Roman Reigns vs. Steve Austin at WWE WrestleMania 39

The possibility of Steve Austin returning to the ring is still being discussed.

A match between Roman Reigns and Austin, according to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, would be a bad idea.

Austin was offered a match at WrestleMania 39, but it is unknown if he accepted.

Booker T addressed this in his most recent Hall Of Fame podcast:

“I think Steve’s role could be a little bit bigger, you know, then being in the rumble because we all know what the rumble is leading to. I don’t think we want to put Steve Austin in a match like that knowing where it would lead to, which is him getting tossed out because he’s not going to win it.”

“I don’t think that works. For Steve Austin to get up off the sofa at this age he is right now is pretty hard. Getting in the ring with Roman would not be a good idea.”