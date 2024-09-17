Booker T Sounds Off On WWE Moving NXT From USA Network To The CW

During the latest installment of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, WWE NXT color-commentator Booker T spoke about the upcoming move of the weekly Tuesday night NXT show on USA Network to The CW starting on October 1.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend shares his thoughts on the subject.

On WWE NXT making the transition from USA Network to The CW starting on October 1: “When you’re on network television, everybody get a chance to see you. You’re in everybody’s household. All they need is rabbit ears and they can see you [laughs]. I told all the young guys that’s a part of NXT right now to get ready, to get ready to become major, major superstars, becoming household names now. That’s what’s getting ready to happen to these young guys. This is bigger than it ever could be for a talent if they’re on television today.”

On if it will help raise the profile of WWE NXT Superstars to a new level: “It’s gonna raise the stock as well as it’s gonna bring a whole lot more criticism if you’re not out there really, really performing at a certain level, with Twitter and all that stuff now, social media. You’re gonna be put out there and exposed to a lot more fans now, but it’s gonna be a sink-or-swim mentality. Fans are gonna be coming at you from every way possible now. Being under that bright light, you’re gonna have to go out and raise your bar on a weekly basis as well, so it gonna be a pressured situation. I love pressure. For me, there again, cream rises to the top. It’s about the best guys, the best talent on the roster performing in those spots. So for me, it’s gonna be almost like competition, how can I get on the show? I’m excited, man. It’s a really exciting time for NXT, it’s a really exciting time for all the young talent that’s a part of this thing as well as WWE. This is huge.”

Check out the complete episode via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.