Booker T Speaks Out About All Elite Wrestling’s Banned Moves List And TNA’s Structure

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics including All Elite Wrestling’s banned moves list and how it’s a good thing for the company.

Booker T said, “I mean, like I say, anytime you get checks and balances, it’s a good thing.”

Booker T also talked about how TNA Wrestling had no structure and he did not even know who was running things sometimes.

Booker T said, “It’s one thing I said about, you know, being in TNA. It was like no structure. I didn’t know who was ,running things sometimes, No one really came and told me, Hey, look, just like I said, talking in the British accent or the African accent, no one came and told me, ‘Hey man, look, don’t do that.’ You know, even though people were wondering why he was doing it? That type of stuff. So when you have somebody in charge, um, and that’s the one thing that’s been different, my whole career about WWE opposed to WCW and whatnot. When I got to WCW, it was, you know, great. It was so loose. When I got to WWE f it was like, oh, man, I remember Dave…., ‘Hey Dave, I need some tickets for the night of the show.’ And he goes, ‘How many do you need?’ I said, um, ’10.’ He goes, ‘We sell tickets here, bro.’ ‘Okay, can I get two?’ So checks and balances make a lot of sense because somebody might come and say they need a hundred tickets. You Feel, you feel me? I understand that totally. I get it.”

