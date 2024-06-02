Booker T Speaks Out On Adam Copeland’s Steel Cage Spot That Broke His Leg

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including AEW star “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland breaking his leg during his championship match at Double or Nothing.

Booker T said, “I watched it and the thing is, I asked the question man, ‘Why?’ I mean, I’m not gonna sit here and sugarcoat it or anything like that, I asked the question, ‘Why?’ Because you know, I’m thinking about doing it at 20, and it’s gonna hurt at 20. Of course your body’s gonna take a whole lot more — it’s just like drinking. When you’re early and coming up in life, you know. You’re 19 or 20 out there, drinking every day. And then you hit your thirties, you know, and it hits you a little bit differently. And then you get in your forties and fifties and the next thing you know, they’re taking you to the hospital for the exact same thing because your kidney is going out and whatnot.”

“It’s just your body. — I mean, father time waits for no man. No matter how good you feel, you’re capable of getting hurt. In this case, you’re capable of getting injured. And not just injured, perhaps injured permanently. We don’t know how that drop is really going to affect Edge. I mean, of course we know he’s gotta have surgery. But I’m gonna tell you right now; the way I saw it, you know, it looked very, very painful and it looked like it’s gonna have more complications than just broke.”

On Copeland taking the bump:

“Say for instance, when you’re in a car wreck. And then you know, you go home that night, you feel pretty okay. Then you wake up the next morning and you gotta call the doctor because your body was traumatized. That was — you know, his body was traumatized from taking that fall, and then everything in his body jolted when he hit the mat, that’s what I’m talking about. It’s going to be much more than just a tibia. That’s just my opinion, just because I’ve fallen before. I’ve been in a car wreck before, too. So I know what trauma is. And at 50? Man, I don’t think anything good… it was no arc. He had no arc to his body or anything like that. It looked like he just jumped into a pool feet first… You know what, it was a bad idea. And I think in hindsight, if hindsight was 20/20, he would definitely think twice about doing that.”

On how Copeland did not need to take the bump:

“You know what, certain things are unneeded. But when you put yourself, and you’re trying to really, really, you know, impress the guys at the company. You’re trying to really let the young guys see, ‘I’m willing to go out here and put it on the line, just like you guys are.’ You could find yourself doing something like that. And I’m sure that had a little bit to do with it. You know, because I really — I’m not just saying it’s just to be saying it. I think Edge has leadership qualities. I really do.”

“So I can see Edge being that guy saying, ‘Lead by example.’ I can see that, just like me coming to get in the ring at Reality of Wrestling, I lead by example. But dammit, the last time we had a match I acted like I was gonna jump over to the top row. It went viral. it got a couple of million views. Because I’m like, ‘Man, I’m not doing that. What the hell are you thinking?’ But no, you can find yourself one to have that moment. Just because you tried to press the young guys, that might be what it was.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)