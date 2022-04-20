Booker T Speaks Out On Alexa Bliss’ Current Situation In WWE

It was recently reported that WWE has a “complete lack of creative direction” for Alexa Bliss. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed the situation and compared it to when he was in WCW as GI Bro during his podcast:

“Me personally, we are just talking about me, there have been times in my career where I wasn’t the focal point of the show. I tell this story all the time. Being tag team champion with my brother so many times, and taking the tag team division to another level, then after that, I was GI Bro. I was in the locker room, actually in the bathroom putting paint on my face, and Dallas Page, he walks by, and he goes, ‘bro, what are you doing?’ Almost like, you’re wasting your time here man, what the hell are you doing? I looked at him, and I go, ‘man, I am just having some fun,’ and he goes, ‘alright, bro.’”

“I was making a lot of money, and I am sure Alexa Bliss, she’s not hurting. She’s doing okay as far as that goes. Sometimes, to be able to take a step back, to not be the focal point of everything, is refreshing, it feels good,” he said. “You’re still making money, you’re still part of the show. You’re just not the main focus of it, you’re not in the main event. There again, being in the main event, being the champion, it’s the hardest job you’re ever going to have in the business. If she’s anything like me, I always thought, ‘man, my time is going to come back around. I am talented, I am too talented to just be doing this forever, so my time is going to come back around.’ I think the same thing about Alexa Bliss. It seems like a long time ago when Alexa Bliss was the champ, and the only person that we were talking about was Alexa Bliss. I am sure that time was hectic, I am sure being in that position for her was hectic. I don’t know how she feels, but for me, I was always kind of glad when I was in the background watching everything go on. There again, she could have a different take on it, but that’s the way I felt about it.”