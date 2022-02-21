Booker T Speaks Out On His Relationship With Vince McMahon

Booker T discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon during the latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion noted that while he has McMahon’s phone never, he has yet to ever call him.

“I have worked for Vince McMahon for 20 years. He gave me his cellphone number when I first met him, and I have never used that number once. I say, ‘when Vince needs to talk to me, he will call me in the office, or he will give me a phone call.’ I am going to keep it that way,” he said. “But I am always going to be cordial. I am going to always make sure I respect the boss, and hopefully, we have a friendly relationship. But as far as me ever looking at Vince McMahon solely as a friend, I will be totally making a big mistake.”