Booker T Speaks Out on Ric Flair’s Comeback to the Ring

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Ric Flair’s comeback to the ring.

Flair’s match will take place on July 31 at the Starrcast event in Nashville, Tennessee. According to rumours, FTR and Flair will face Rock N’ Roll Express and a mystery partner.

“From a nostalgic perspective, I think that’s got wings. I think they can fly a little bit. I mean, we got it on Fight TV,” Booker said.

“It’s not going to be the WWE, AEW, or anything like that, but I’m sure that they can draw a crowd just to see Ric Flair’s final match. Even at this state, I think people are still going to want to go and pay to see Ric Flair style and profile and make that walk one more time.”

“I say if Muhammad Ali came back today, I would buy a ticket to see him fight Joe Frazier. So for nostalgic purposes, if you’re anywhere around and are a Ric Flair fan, if it’s within driving distance, you’ll probably go check it out.”

Booker T also talked about Chris Cruise suggesting that because Flair has a pacemaker in his chest, he shouldn’t be allowed to wrestle in the ring.

“I was just reading that he’s demanding that Ric Flair not be allowed to wrestle again and the commission should put a stop to it wherever he goes. I can understand why someone like Chris Cruise would say that,” Booker said.

“Ric Flair is a guy that’s got a pacemaker in his chest. Just to be stepping inside of the squared circle to be taking bumps, even with Jay Lethal, I don’t think that’s something that the doctor would prescribe. But then again, I don’t think Ric Flair is thinking about what the doctors are looking to prescribe. One thing I’ve learned about Ric Flair is he’s going to do it his way and that’s just the way it is.”

“Ric Flair has said it to me personally if he could be in that ring right now, that’s what he would be doing. Life is short and sometimes you gotta figure out how you want to go out. I mean, how many more rides of Space Mountain can we go on? But I’ll tell you what. As many as we can go on, we’re gonna ride.”

You can watch the podcast below:



