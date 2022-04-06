Booker T Speaks Out On The Impact of Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE

During his podcast, Booker T talked about Cody Rhodes returning to WWE and what it could mean for the company moving forward:

“I really think that somebody we are going to be talking about later on in the show is going to spark that change. That person is Cody Rhodes. I just believe the company may be going in a different direction, just because of the format that I saw on this show.”

“I liked the intro too, the slow rise, that was really, really cool. The cinematic production, it felt big, it felt like a superstar was walking out of the curtain. I think that’s the difference with Cody Rhodes now, being back in the WWE. Walking out of that curtain, and making that walk down that aisle, I am sure he felt like a superstar. I am sure he felt like this was something very, very special, something he hadn’t been a part of in quite some time.”

Booker T said the following and Cody’s match with Seth Rollins:

“It’s different, it’s a different style of wrestling that they are trying to get people to buy into. I get it, I understand that. But when I saw Cody and Seth go out and do it, it was nothing but two guys going out there simulating life. But still not forgetting that it’s professional wrestling, such as the seriousness of the match, everything going back and forth.”