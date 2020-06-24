Booker T Speaks Out On Whether He Thinks The Undertaker Will Wrestle Again

During a recent episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about whether he thinks The Undertaker will wrestle again.

This comes after the Undertaker revealed that he has no desire to get back into the ring again during the final episode of his WWE Network docuseries.

Here is what he had to say:

“If I was a betting man, I would take the odds of seeing The Undertaker come back for one more time for a WrestleMania moment or a Saudi Arabia payday. Anything’s possible, but to say this is truly the last ride for a man like The Undertaker, I don’t see it because ‘The Deadman’ belongs to the people. That’s the way I see it.

“It’s hard for me to be that selfish, but I am. ‘The Deadman’ belongs to the people, and the people are gonna demand to see The Undertaker. We don’t care if it’s once a year. We don’t care if it’s Boneyard cinema style matches, but for The Undertaker to vanish into thin air and go away forever, that would be sacrilegious.”