Booker T Suggests Adding Another WWE NXT Women’s Title

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke on his podcast, “Hall of Fame,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including having a second women’s singles championship in NXT:

Booker said, “I don’t see that being a bad thing just because right now they just have the tag team championship and the singles championship. The thing is, you have so many ladies in NXT right now that perhaps need that belt, that television championship to launch their career a little bit.”

He also praised the female talent that have the potential to become big stars:

“I look at girls like Sol Ruca right now that are coming up. She could be someone who can get the rocket or definitely Tiffany Stratton. I can see Tiffany Stratton being the television champion in NXT. Why shouldn’t NXT women have one more championship for the women to be highlighted just a little bit more? I’m all about the rub, so I’m not opposed to that.”

