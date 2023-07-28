Booker T Talks About How His Entrance Into WWE Was Different Than Most

What is it like to take a tour of WWE Headquarters?

Booker T explained this during the latest installment of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about not getting the traditional WWE Headquarters meeting that some Superstars get when coming into the company.

“Well, I wasn’t like a lot of guys, uh, when I first came into WWE,” Booker said. “I never did; I didn’t go to the office. I went right to work. I showed straight up at Madison Square Garden. My contract got done over the phone.”

He continued, “I wasn’t one of those guys who did the formal meeting or anything. I’ve gone to Titan Tower, in all of the years I’ve been with the company, probably four times. They got a brand new one now where it is like a big, you know, mega building. It’s one of the biggest things in Connecticut. But the old building, it was a, it was a huge building, and it had four or five stories going up, but I didn’t realize it had four or five stories going down as well. Yeah, it was wicked. Um, full workout room in there and everything, you know, it was crazy. It was awesome. Yeah, it’s hard like the, like the most beautiful office, you know, in there. Yeah. Beautiful. Yeah. Unbelievable.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Hall Of Fame” podcast with Booker T via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.