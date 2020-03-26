Booker T Talks About What The WWE Women’s Division Needs

During his recent podcast, Booker T discussed the state of the WWE women’s division:

“There is a vast difference as far as what wrestling is and what it was. You know, I made a perhaps controversial statement on WWE Backstage before, everything was suspended. And that was we got a plethora of really really good women wrestlers, but we need stars, more than we need wrestlers. I think that’s what we’re missing in the division, more than anything.”

“I think that’s what we’re missing in the division, more than anything. I know a lot of the women are jockeying for position. A lot of the women want that spot because they can actually go out there and work. But, there again in the UFC there’s a lot of great fighters, there’s a lot of really really good fighters, you know. Howevr the guys just got the star power. Other guys that they tend to, you know, want to go to and give the ball to and say ‘hey, we’re going to build this thing around you, because we know you are going to make sure the buy rate is what we were thinking. [That’s] first and foremost more than anything, so I think what it was and what it is now.”