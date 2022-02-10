Booker T Talks CM Punk vs. MJF Match On AEW Dynamite Not Drawing Big Ratings

Last Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 954,000 viewers, which was down from the show that did 1,100,000 viewers one week before.

They drew a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was down from the previous week’s 0.41. The show was headlined by CM Punk vs. MJF. After drawing over 1 million viewers the weeks before this show, the ratings for Dynamite featuring the match led to some thinking it was a disappointing number.

On his Reality of Wrestling YouTube show, Booker T gave his thoughts on the situation:

“They (AEW) have a long way to go. AEW definitely has something. They have a good feel. The fans definitely seem like they are into it. But when you look into the audience, you don’t see any kids at all, and you don’t see a whole lot of women. Just look in the audience. So they have a lot of building they are going to have to do in order to be able to stretch that audience out and really be able to cater to everybody, not just the people that want to watch a thumbtack match (he laughs), or somebody just jumping off something. They are definitely going to have to widen their appeal.”