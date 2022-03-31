Booker T Talks The Steiner Brothers Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Booker T discussed the Steiner Brothers going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

WWE confirmed the news on Monday. They join The Undertaker, Vader, and Queen Sharmell in the class. Shad Gaspard is also getting the Warrior Award.

“Rick and Scott Steiner stepping inside the Hall of Fame. You gotta love it,” Booker said. “It had to be like pulling teeth. It took forever to make the announcement, but the Steiner brothers got the nod.”

“There’s been all kinds of rumors online as far as Scott Steiner having a little bit of trouble and whatnot. I do want to say congratulations to Rick and Scott Steiner, two of the Harlem Heat’s ultimate rivals back in the day. We had such a good time working with those guys. So many great matches, one in particular, what a night. What a fight. People that were there that night, man, they got a chance to see something very, very special.”

“Sturgis, South Dakota man. It was an awesome, awesome time for my brother and I to be inside the ring with Sister Sherry in our corner taking on the Steiner brothers in a hostile, hostile environment. Man, I tell you, it didn’t get any better. So again, congratulations to the Steiner brothers for taking their rightful place inside the Hall of Fame.”