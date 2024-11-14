Booker T Talks WWE’s New Women’s Title And Vince McMahon’s Future Plans

WWE has launched the Women’s United States Championship, which will be defended on both the Raw and SmackDown women’s roster. On the most recent “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on the new title being created:

“It’s needed. It gives the show that extra layer. It gives the women something to actually compete for. It shows how you can move up the ladder as opposed to having two tiers and that’s it. I think opening that up just a little bit more makes a whole lot more sense for the business. One thing about this business, you’re always fighting for a championship. That’s the thing. You want to win a championship. It doesn’t necessarily have to be the world title when you first win a championship. You’re just happy when you win that first one, like for me, the Television Championship. I’m like, I’m in. I have a chip in the game. I’m doing something right. That’s what it told me. Even though it was the title at the lowest tier, so to speak, it let me know that I was in the game. I think these girls need that just as well to make them feel like they are moving up.”

On Vince McMahon possibly starting a new business (McMahon reportedly is looking to start an entertainment company):

“I think whatever he’s got going on takes precedence over anything going on as far as business. The thing is, I’m sure Vince is chomping at the bit and he’s gotta do something. He’s not the type of guy to sit around the house, grow old, and do it peacefully. That’s not going to happen. He’s not going to go silently in the night. That’s not going to happen, so I can definitely see him trying to create something new. What that is, I’m not sure, but I don’t think it’s going to be a wrestling company or anything like that. I would not see him wanting to go through that again.”



