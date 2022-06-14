Booker T Thinks AEW “Has Some Responsibility to Bear” in Regards to Jeff Hardy

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jeff Hardy was arrested early Monday morning in Volusia County, Florida, and charged with second degree misdemeanor Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, second degree misdemeanor Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and third degree felony DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense Within 10 Years.

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the situation:

“We were just just talking about how serious alcohol is and how serious addiction really is. Jeff Hardy has been one of those guys who have been going through it for quite some time. It’s public as far as Jeff Hardy’s struggles with addiction. I must say when I heard about it, I was like, ‘Wow, man. It’s sad, because this is serious. This is a class three felony. He could face up to five years of prison. That right there makes it a little bit different.’ You could actually end up in prison just for driving drunk, let alone the Sunny situation where somebody could die. It could get really, really serious, but just from an alcohol perspective, he’s facing five years in prison for this right here.”

“I don’t wish that on anybody. People are going to say, ‘Man, he deserves it.’ I’ve seen comments already saying AEW didn’t put the drink in his hand and didn’t put the keys in his hand and make him drive. Yeah, they didn’t, but I think AEW has some responsibility to bear because you go back and look at the compilation of death defying dives Jeff Hardy has pulled off since arriving in AEW, and I’m gonna tell you right there that pain comes along with that. When you’ve got pain, a lot of times you will go and drink or take drugs to numb the pain, and therefore, damn it, I just relapsed. Did he try to do it? Probably not. But that’s what people with addiction do. So they do have some responsibility to bear here.”