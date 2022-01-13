Booker T Thinks Corey Graves Should Stay Retired From Being A Wrestler

During his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on the reports that announcer Corey Graves has been cleared to wrestle again:

“Nobody knows who the hell Corey Graves was before he retired. I know he’s going to be pissed off at that a little bit. The thing is, he’s done so good at being a commentator. What the hell is he thinking getting back in that ring and perhaps something happens or something pops? I think Corey Graves, of course having that feeling, having that adrenaline rush sitting at the table watching it go down, is almost like watching a party go by and you’re participating in it. I understand that.”

“You know what, if you can work them both (wrestling and announcing), I would be all in with that, but I wouldn’t give up the chair. I just wouldn’t. I just think Corey is doing such a hell of a job being a commentator. Those types of guys, they come few and far between, guys like him that can command that position. You’re doing that on a weekly basis, and you have to be able to go out there and do it a little bit differently every time. Corey has literally mastered that. Me personally, if I was in a higher position, I would not want to lose Corey Graves in that position because it would be so hard to replace.”