Booker T Thinks It’s Too Soon For Street Profits To Break Up, Suggests Manager Idea

Booker T discussed a wide range of topics on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

During it, Booker T talked about how WWE reportedly considered breaking up The Street Profits by sending Montez Ford to Raw and keeping Angelo Dawkins on SmackDown as part of this year’s Draft. WWE didn’t go through with it and instead, kept the team together by moving them to Raw.

“Everybody is really high on Montez doing singles wrestling. The guy is very, very talented, but I don’t know if they’re actually ready for a breakup. I don’t think they’ve been together long enough to break up and make an impact from both sides. Angie (Angelo Dawkins) is going to be looking for a spot too if they were to break up. I think together, they’re better for Angie more so than Montez Ford. The thing is also, if you put Montez out there, he’s in a sink or swim situation. He’s going to have to go out there and deliver from a singles perspective. The thing is, you never know what’s going to happen until you’re put in that position.”

“I love Street Profits, but I don’t know. Maybe they’re missing something, maybe a manager or something. There’s something missing for the Street Profits to actually make a huge impact. I don’t know what it is. For me, I know I was in that same position with my brother as Harlem Heat. We were good, but until we got that spark and the rub from Sherri Martel, I don’t ever think we would have been as big as we got if it wasn’t for that. Sometimes you need that extra little bit of a push to actually become something special.”