Booker T Thinks Wrestling Needs To Evolve Regarding Mental Health Of Top Stars

The subject of burnout and wrestler welfare was something Booker T talked about during a recent episode of “The Hall Of Fame” podcast.

The WWE Hall of Famer said there needs to be some evolution in the business for the sake of wrestlers and their mental health. This comes after Toni Storm reportedly quit WWE due to burnout.

“WWE’s schedule is the hardest thing you’re ever going to go through in life. It’s harder than any football schedule, baseball, I don’t care what sport, WWE schedule is harder or just as hard than any of them. If that’s the reason, taking a step back might be a good thing.”

“I do think the business is going to have to evolve sooner or later. As far as the guys that’s making the money, the guys that are drawing the dollars. Because it has always been a thing, time off is your worst enemy. But I do think the way the world has changed with mental health being at the forefront now of so many, not just sports but Hollywood, everywhere is coming into play. It’s got to be addressed and it has got to be addressed seriously. I do think sooner or later that part is going to change. I don’t know when, but I think it has to.”