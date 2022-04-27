Booker T To Expand Partnership With ESPN Radio

Hall of Fame Radio issued the following press release:

WWE LEGEND BOOKER T and BRAD GILMORE’S HOUSTON BASED RADIO SHOW “THE HALL OF FAME” EXPANDS TO FOUR NIGHTS WEEKLY ON ESPN 97.5 & 92.5 BEGINNING IN MAY

Booker T and Brad Gilmore’s popular radio show and podcast will be broadening its horizons in partnership with Gow Media and the sports radio flagship ESPN 97.5 FM.

Houston, TX, April 27th, 2022 – Gow Media (ESPN 97.5 FM & ESPN 92.5 FM), WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and Brad Gilmore are excited to announce an expansion of their partnership. The popular sports radio program “The Hall of Fame with Booker T and Brad Gilmore” will now air four nights a week (Tuesday-Friday) in a new streamlined one-hour format. Since 2019, “The Hall of Fame” has aired on ESPN 97.5, gathering headlines on news sites worldwide, interviewing the top stars in boxing, wrestling, MMA, and more. The Houston radio show is just as popular as a podcast, which sees over 2 million combined viewers and listeners over Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Reality of Wrestling’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and ESPN 97.5 & 92.5 each month from people all around the United States and the world.

Booker T commented on the program’s expansion by stating: “We’ve loved our time at Gow Media, and we are excited that they have allowed us to be on four nights a week. People who live in the HOUSTON and surrounding areas are in for something GOODT!”

Hall of Fame Co-Host Brad Gilmore added to Booker’s sentiments, “We all know ESPN 97.5 leads Houston in sports and lifestyle, and we love that the Hall of Fame can continue to bring our unique style of radio and entertainment to the people of the greatest city on Earth Tuesday through Friday.”

“We’re excited to expand the footprint of “The Hall of Fame” on ESPN 97.5 & 92.5”, GM Todd Farquharson said. “Booker and Brad have been terrific partners.”

The Hall of Fame will begin its new schedule starting May 3rd, 2022. The show will air from 9 pm to 10 pm Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and from 10-11 pm on Fridays. The one-hour format of The Hall of Fame will air on ESPN 97.5FM and will start airing on ESPN 92.5 FM in September. The expansion will make The Hall of Fame the largest and most frequent Combat Sports radio show in the state of Texas.

For more information on The Hall of Fame and Gow Media, visit espn975.com and follow along on all social channels.