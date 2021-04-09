Booker T To Guest Commentate At WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be one of the guest commentators for a match at WrestleMania 37 this weekend. He will also be on one of the Kickoff pre-show panels.

Booker recently spoke with The Miami Herald and was asked if he will be involved with the Kickoff panel or any other segment of the two-night event.

“Well, I’m gonna be on the [preshow] panel and I’m also doing special guest commentary on one of the matches,” revealed Booker. “I don’t wanna give away which match yet.”

Booker recently appeared at the Royal Rumble with rapper Bad Bunny, so it’s possible that he commentates Bunny’s match with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison.