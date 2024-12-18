Booker T Urges Fans To Give Tessa Blanchard A Chance To Revive Her Career

On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his thoughts on Tessa Blanchard’s controversial return to TNA Wrestling. Booker T, known for mentoring and supporting talent throughout his career, urged the wrestling community to give Blanchard an opportunity to redeem herself.

Booker T didn’t shy away from addressing the controversy surrounding Blanchard’s return. He acknowledged the allegations of past misconduct, including accusations of racial slurs and bullying behavior, which have sparked significant backlash.

“Tessa Blanchard is back in TNA, and the thing is, I’ve already seen criticism of Tessa Blanchard being back, and people still wanting to try to cancel her. Get off of it, man. Get off of it. The thing is, if something was said, if an apology was made and fences were mended, we should be able to move on. One thing about certain things, for instance, that get out there on the social media sphere, everybody knows about it, but nobody knows what’s really going on. Everybody knows about the story, but nobody knows what’s going on. I would just like to say, for instance, I had two girls at Reality of Wrestling that had beef. I said, ‘You need to straighten this out. You need to squash that beef.’ On social media, perhaps on social media, they picked it up, but social media doesn’t know that these two have mended that fence, they have been down the road working together, they have tagged together, and everything is all good. So my thing is, guys, get off of all of this hate and let Tessa Blanchard hopefully try to resurrect her career and go out there and re-do this thing all over again. Let’s look at it as that, as a re-do.”

Booker T added, “I was one that made a hell of a mistake in my life, and somebody gave me a second chance. The reason I’m here right now is because of that second chance. I can’t be the one who just casts someone out and throws them away like trash without giving them a second chance.”

One of the most notable controversies involving Tessa Blanchard centers on allegations of mistreatment toward fellow wrestler La Rosa Negra. In 2020, Negra accused Blanchard of using a racial slur during a tour in Japan several years earlier. The accusation was corroborated by other wrestlers, sparking widespread criticism of Blanchard. Although she denied the allegations, the incident dealt a significant blow to her public image. A photo of Blanchard and La Rosa Negra together later surfaced, hinting at a possible reconciliation, though the details of their interaction have not been publicly disclosed.

In addition to the allegations involving Negra, Blanchard has also faced accusations of unprofessional conduct, including reports of bullying and contributing to a toxic work environment. These claims have fueled ongoing debate about her return to professional wrestling. While some see her comeback as an opportunity for personal growth and redemption, others remain cautious, citing her unresolved controversies and the impact of her past behavior.

