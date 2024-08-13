Booker T Wants To See WWE Sign The Lucha Bros

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he would love to see the company sign the Lucha Bros.

Booker T said, “I love it, man. Bring the Lucha Brothers, you know, put them on a main roster. Even let them go through NXT and do some stuff. Those guys are extraordinary talents, give them a chance. That’s what’s so cool about wrestling right now, especially with WWE working with TNA, working with those guys. Because it’s really never about the company. It’s about the guys. It’s about the guys having a chance to have an ultimate thrill ride… I was talking about, ‘Man, there’s no way if you’re a young worker in this business. I don’t care if you’re working with AEW or working with independents, you want to be a part of that. You want to have that experience at least one time in your life, if you saw it. Because it was something that every young wrestler dreams of.”

On Rey Fenix:

“Rey Fenix, man. He is the heir apparent to Rey Mysterio, Jr. He really is that good.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)