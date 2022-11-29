Booker T’s In-Ring Wrestling Return Set For December 18 In Texas

The former five-time, five-time, five-time, five-time, five-time world heavyweight champion is coming back.
Now can you dig that?
Sucka!
On Tuesday, WWE Hall of Fame legend Booker T announced that he is returning to the squared circle for a wrestling match.
The pro wrestling legend announced on ESPN 975 on Sunday, December 18 he is stepping back inside the ring to team with Mysterious Q to take on Fly Bro & Zack Mason.
For ticket information, click here.
Booker T announced tonight on @espn975 on Sunday, Dec 18th he’s stepping back inside the ring to team with @Da_Mysterious_Q to take on @FlyBroWarrenJ & @TheZack_Zilla #CCXVII
LOCATION:
10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
Buy Tickets: https://t.co/DqThBu0VP0 pic.twitter.com/80AayNMVOl
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) November 29, 2022