Booker T’s In-Ring Wrestling Return Set For December 18 In Texas

The former five-time, five-time, five-time, five-time, five-time world heavyweight champion is coming back.

Now can you dig that?

Sucka!

On Tuesday, WWE Hall of Fame legend Booker T announced that he is returning to the squared circle for a wrestling match.

The pro wrestling legend announced on ESPN 975 on Sunday, December 18 he is stepping back inside the ring to team with Mysterious Q to take on Fly Bro & Zack Mason.

