Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling To Make Vegas Debut

Reality of Wrestling is set to make their Las Vegas debut with the upcoming One Night In Vegas special event.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has announced that his Houston-based ROW promotion will debut in Las Vegas on Friday, November 19 at the MGM Grand Conference Center Premier Ballroom.

The ROW One Night In Vegas event will stream live on the ROW YouTube channel for free. The event will be a part of the Storm Classic Global Open & Invitational Weekend in Vegas. A limited number of tickets are available now via realityofwrestling.com, starting at $15 for kids and $25 for adults 13 and older.

Matches announced for the event include ROW Heavyweight Champion Cam Cole defending against Will Allday, ROW Diamonds Champion Promise Braxton defending against Rachel Rose and Alex Garcia in a Triple Threat, Ryan Davidson vs. Bryan Keith, and Jay Alexander vs. Terrale Tempo. Booker and The Boogeyman will participate in a one-hour pre-show meet & greet starting at 6pm.

“Las Vegas has always been a hotbed for professional wrestling with some of the most electric fans in the world so to bring ROW ONE NIGHT ONLY to this venue and city is such an honor,” said ROW founders Booker T and Sharmell Huffman. “We’ve had so many amazing experiences in Sin City including our honeymoon and are excited to make more lasting memories.”

ROW TV currently airs nationwide via RokuTV and RightNow. You can find more details on the promotion at realityofwrestling.com, youtube.com/c/RealityOfWrestling, twitter.com/realityofwrestling, and instagram.com/realityofwrestling.