Boston Mayor Provides Update On Sporting Events, How It Impacts WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is scheduled to take place on August 23, 2020 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

With the outbreak of the coronavirus, there’s been some doubt as to whether this show will go down in Boston as planned. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has previously stated that no large gatherings will be allowed until September.

Walsh said in an interview with The Boston Globe that he would consider allowing sporting events at Fenway Park if the events had no fans in attendance.

“Yes, as long as the players and the teams and the support staff and all the people that are associated with it are safe and feel comfortable. Obviously, their health is important to me as well. Many of them are constituents of mine, and even if they’re not constituents of mine, I obviously want people to be healthy and safe. That’s going to be the biggest challenge that they’re going to have to figure out and meet if they’re going to move forward here. We want to see the plan. We’ll have our public health experts take a look at it and make sure that they feel like everything is covered that needs to be covered moving forward here. We will treat it like every other industry in the city, same with entertainment. They’re personal teams and they have employees, and we want to make sure the teams and the employees are taking care of everything and looking through it all so that we can make sure if it does open it’s open in a safe way and the virus doesn’t spread. There will be no fans in Fenway Park in July, there will be no fans in Fenway Park in August. We won’t even be near a situation where there’s herd immunity, and there certainly won’t be a vaccine.”

Regarding how this impacts WWE, Dave Meltzer wrote in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “if they aren’t going to allow fans at outdoor events, they aren’t going to let large numbers at indoor events either.”