Botched Finish From This Week’s WWE RAW Goes Viral

Nikki ASH defeated Tamina on the September 13th 2021 edition of WWE RAW. However, the finish was botched and a video clip quickly went viral on social media.

Nikki hit a tornado DDT and went for the cover but it appeared that Tamina kicked out too late. The referee counted to three anyways since they are instructed to count as if the match is a shoot. Even though Tamina was the one that was pinned, her music played and the ring announcer declared her the winner. After a commercial break, it was clarified that Nikki was actually the winner of the match.

Here were some of the top comments on Twitter regarding the match:

Wait… Tamina botched a kickout and Nikki ASH pinned her… So then they played Tamina's music and announced her as the winner!? 🤣🤣🤣 AHAHAHAHA! LMFAO! #WWERAW #RAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/7V58yE9K6P — Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) September 14, 2021

Why did they announce Tamina as the winner? LMAOOO #WWERaw — Vindictive (@WhoisVindictive) September 14, 2021

Oh yeah, he definitely just announced the winner was Tamina. The entire arena went insanely silent with confusion… #WWERaw — Bill Shannon (@RealBShannon3) September 14, 2021

Wait what??? Nikki pinned Tamina then we played Tamina’s music & announced her as winner? Are they drunk?#WWERAW — ❌CULT OF PERSONALI-FIEND❌ (@JsmallSAINTS) September 14, 2021