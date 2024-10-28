Bound For Glory 2024 Was TNA’s Most-Attended PPV In 11 Years

TNA Wrestling announced that their 2024 Bound For Glory PPV, which took place this past Saturday from the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan, was the company’s most-attended Bound For Glory show in 11 years.

The show was headlined by then-TNA World Tag Team Champions The System (Eddie Edwards and Bryan Myers) defending their titles against ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) and new TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) in a Full Metal Mayhem Match.