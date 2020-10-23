Bound For Glory Pre-Show Match Announced

Impact has announced The Deaners vs. The Rascals for the Bound For Glory pre-show tomorrow night. The pre-show will also feature Ken Shamrock’s Hall of Fame induction.

Bound For Glory takes place on tomorrow 10/24 from Nashville. Here is the final line up-

World Heavyweight Championship Match – Eric Young (c) VS. Rich Swann

Knockouts Championship Match – Deonna Purrazzo (c) VS. Kylie Rae

Fatal 4 Way for the World Tag Team Championships – The Motor City Machine Guns (c) VS. The Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

Intergender Scramble for the X Division Championship – Rohit Raju (c) VS. Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Trey Miguel vs. TJP vs. Willie Mack

Call Your Shot Gauntlet – Rhino (enters #1), Heath, Tenille Dashwood, Havok, Tommy Dreamer, Ace Romero, Larry D, Taya Valkyrie, Brian Myers, Hernandez (enters #20), 10 others to be announced. If Heath or Rhyno win, Heath gets his contract. If they lose, they are both gone from Impact.

EC3 vs. Moose

Ken Shamrock vs. Eddie Edwards

Pre-show: The Rascalz vs. The Deaners

Pre-show: Ken Shamrock HOF induction