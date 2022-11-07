Box Office Update on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Black Adam”

The release of “Black Adam,” which took place all over the world on October 21st, was a commercial success for DC Comics, despite the fact that fans and critics had varying reactions. The film had the most successful opening weekend of any of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s movies in which he has starred as the main character. Even after three weeks of being in theaters, the movie is continuing to break box office records.

As of Sunday, November 6, it was reported that Black Adam had made $300 million worldwide, making it the film that won the box office for the third weekend in a row.

It is anticipated that the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11 will bring an end to the successful box office run of Black Adam.