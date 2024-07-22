Boxing Champion Talks About Possibility Of Wrestling Match In WWE

Will Terence Crawford ever step inside the squared circle for a match in WWE?

The boxing pound for pound king spoke about this during a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.”

When asked about attending WWE SmackDown this past Friday night in his hometown of Omaha, NE., “It was dope,” he said. “Got invited to actually go to SmackDown being in Omaha. I have been a big wrestling fan for as long as I can remember. As a little kid, growing up watching WWF and watching The Rock, Undertaker Stone Cold Steve Austin. All these big wrestling stars. I always wanted to imitate the moves and the things that they did. Of course, I’m going to be supported by my city. I took my kids, they loved it. We did what we did and we make history again.”

When asked if he would consider an actual match in WWE, Crawford said, “I don’t know. I haven’t gotten into it that far. The experience was second to none. It was electrifying. I was nervous doing it. It was different. It was dope and a good feeling. Not only was it my hometown, but it was WWE, a big platform.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.