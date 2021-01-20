Bracket Announced For Women’s Dusty Classic, New NXT Signings To Participate

All eight teams have been revealed for the first-ever WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The tournament will feature three new WWE signings that were just announced today. WWE has signed Elayna Black, who is now called Cora Jade, and Lacey Ryan, who is now going by Zoey Stark, and they have signed Priscilla Kelly, who is now going by Gigi Dolin.

The following tournament matches have been announced for the first round, which begins on tonight’s NXT show with Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm vs. Team Ninja (Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro):

LEFT SIDE

* The Way (Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell) vs. Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade

* Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark

RIGHT SIDE

* Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm vs. Team Ninja (Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter)

* Aliyah and Jessi Kamea vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez