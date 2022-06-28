Bracket Finalists for ESPYS WWE Moment of the Year Award Revealed

The 16 finalists for the ESPYS WWE Moment of the Year award have been revealed by WWE.

The WWE video below features Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla discussing the whole bracket and recalling memorable moments from the previous year. 16 moments will compete for the title of Best WWE Moment in a bracket-style competition.

Along with the footage from Camp and Pappolla, you can view the bracket below. The ESPY Awards 2022 will be presented by ESPN on Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Voting is available at this link.

BEST WWE MOMENT: MATCH 1

* Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble

* Bianca Belair wins RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania

BEST WWE MOMENT: MATCH 2

* John Cena returns at Money In The Bank

* Ronda Rousey returns 4 months after giving birth to win Royal Rumble

BEST WWE MOMENT: MATCH 3

* WWE welcomes back fans with full live crowd (Smackdown 7/16)

* Stone Cold stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee on WrestleMania Night 2

BEST WWE MOMENT: MATCH 4

* Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win both the Universal & WWE Championship

* Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

BEST WWE MOMENT: MATCH 5

* Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship (RAW 9/13)

* The Miz turns on Logan Paul at WrestleMania

BEST WWE MOMENT: MATCH 6

* Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam

* Undertaker inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame

BEST WWE MOMENT: MATCH 7

* Edge defeats Seth Rollins in a Hell In A Cell match at Crown Jewel

* Wee man body slams Sami Zayn at WrestleMania

BEST WWE MOMENT: MATCH 8

* Brock Lesnar returns at SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns

* Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania