During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, teams were revealed in the tournament to crown the first trios champions. The brackets are as follows:

– Death Triangle vs. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open

– Andrade, Rush, and Dragon Lee vs. Young Bucks and TBA

– House of Black vs. Dark Order

– Trustbusters vs. Best Friends

The final match will take place at the 2022 All Out PPV.