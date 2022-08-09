Brackets Revealed for WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament, First Team Advances

The brackets for the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions have been revealed.

WWE NXT, RAW, and SmackDown tag teams will compete in the tournament. On Monday night’s episode of RAW, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky defeated Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke in the opening round.

LEFT SIDE OF THE BRACKET:

* Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai

* Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop

RIGHT SIDE OF THE BRACKET:

* Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Xia Li and Shotzi

* Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville

Since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of a RAW taping in mid-May, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships have been declared vacated. Although it has been widely rumored, Banks and Naomi’s comeback to the company has not yet been officially announced.

