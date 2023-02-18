Brad Maddox Praises Bray Wyatt and Shares Advice For People Wanting to Get Into Wrestling

Former WWE star Brad Maddox, who served as the RAW GM at one time before being let go in 2015, recently spoke with the Developmentally Speaking podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, he shared his advice to anyone looking to get into the wrestling business.

“I guess it’s like a daily process. You gotta remind yourself why you’re doing it and staying focused because there’s so many things to lose yourself to,” he said. “I never had any drug problems, or pill problems, or alcohol problems. I never had anything like that. But it’s also a super high testosterone environment. I had some different addictions; I had a sex addiction, and sh*t that just really got in the way and got me unfocused. It was one of the reasons it seems like I continuously got worse until I got on TV,” he continued, “and the worst product of my entire career was on TV. But I was so lost by that point. I guess the higher you climb the mountain, the easier it is to get unfocused, maybe? I don’t know. But you definitely have to retain that focus on the love of what you’re doing, because if you start to lose yourself to fear, it’s a slippery slope that I found un-navigate-able.”

The former RAW GM also praised Bray Wyatt during the interview for being a good man:

“I thought everyone was very cool,” Maddox said. “Bray Wyatt and some of the older guys, very cool guys. Like, some of the coolest guys, and Bray was one of the absolute coolest guys I ever met. I just never got really, really close with everyone, either, which probably has much to say about me as anyone else.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingInc for the transcription)