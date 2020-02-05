Brandi Rhodes Addresses Nightmare Collective Criticism

During an interview with Yahoo.com, Brandi Rhodes addressed criticism that the Nightmare Collective storyline has gotten:

“Our fans have been very vocal about it from the very beginning. They’re a little spoiled, but that’s OK because we love them and we will spoil them. One of the things they said that they wanted was stories for the women. Now we are starting to see certain stories develop, ‘Nightmare Collective’ being one of them, but it’s certainly not the only story in the women’s division. There’s a lot of other things happening that people can look at and see where their feelings lie. There’s definitely potential this year for a lot to happen within this division and people should be excited about new stories forming.”